COE prices end mostly lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 4), with only premiums for goods vehicles seeing an increase.



COEs for Category A vehicles, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, closed at S$41,761, down from S$42,902 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B went down - from S$49,189 to S$48,109.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, dropped marginally to S$49,000 from S$49,012.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, closed at S$48,902, up from S$46,890 in the previous bidding exercise.



Premiums for motorcycles closed at S$5,010, down from S$5,501 two weeks ago.

A total of 6,767 bids was received, with a quota of 4,631 COEs available.