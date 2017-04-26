COE prices for goods vehicles tumble more than S$19,000 in latest exercise

Premiums for commercial vehicles closed at S$26,501, down from S$45,906 in the last exercise two weeks ago.

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for vans, trucks and buses fell S$19,405 in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 26), on the back of a 600 per cent rise in quota for Category C vehicles.

Premiums for commercial vehicles closed at S$26,501, down from S$45,906 in the last exercise two weeks ago.

The "significant increase" in Cat C COEs for this quarter was attributed to the large number of deregistrations in the preceding quarter, the Land Transport Authority said in a news release earlier this month. It added that the clustering was due to the large number of Cat C COEs that were renewed in 2007 due to a shortage in the supply of new Euro IV diesel goods vehicles back then.

In the latest bidding exercise, the price of motorcycle COEs also dipped further. Premiums closed at S$6,712, lower than the S$7,589 in the last exercise and the record high of S$8,081 set last month.

Category A premiums - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - closed at S$51,600, down from S$52,000 in the previous bidding exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B closed at S$54,406, up S$1 from a fortnight ago.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but are mainly used for big cars, closed at S$54,616, up from S$54,556.

A total of 6,175 bids were received in this round of bidding, with a quota of 4,413 COEs available.