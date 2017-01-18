COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums ended mixed on Wednesday (Jan 18), the second bidding exercise of the year.

Category A premiums - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - closed at S$50,889, up from S$50,101 in the previous bidding exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B closed at S$52,807. Two weeks ago, premiums in this category were S$53,106.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but are mainly used for big cars, closed at S$52,600, down from S$53,001.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$6,052, just a dollar lower than the S$6,053 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which includes goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$47,001 from S$46,302 in the last exercise.

A total of 5,732 bids were received in this round of bidding, with a quota of 4,055 COEs available.