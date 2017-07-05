COEs for large cars, goods vehicles rise in latest bidding

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums inched up or remained unchanged in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jul 5).

Category A premiums - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - closed at S$42,801, unchanged from the last bidding exercise in June.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B closed at S$49,802, up from S$47,501.

Open category COEs closed at S$49,899, up from S$48,001. These COEs can be used for all vehicle types except motorcycles, but are mainly used for large cars.

The largest increase was in the category for commercial vehicles, which include vans, trucks and buses. Premiums rose to S$40,212, up from S$36,879.

Motorcycle premiums came in at S$6,001, unchanged from the last bidding exercise.

A total of 8,086 bids were received in this round of bidding, with a quota of 5,316 COEs available.