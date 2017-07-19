COEs mostly up in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jul 19).

Category A premiums - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - closed at S$44,002, up from S$42,801 in the last bidding exercise a fortnight ago.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B closed at S$50,001, up from S$49,802.

Open category COEs closed at S$50,101, up from S$49,899. These COEs can be used for all vehicle types except motorcycles, but are mainly used for large cars.

Premiums for commercial vehicles came in at S$42,809, up from S$40,212.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$5,851, down from S$6,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

The Land Transport Authority announced last Wednesday that the total COE quota for August to October would be 27,370, a 13.7 per cent decrease from the 31,708 available in the current quarter.