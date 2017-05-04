Cold Storage, 7-Eleven among stores to have unified payment terminals this year

SINGAPORE: Two thousand unified point-of-sale (POS) terminals will be installed at more than 650 stores belonging to the Dairy Farm Group Singapore this year.

The retail group, in partnership with NETS and United Overseas Bank (UOB), will install the payment terminals at its Cold Storage, Market Place, Jasons, Giant, 7-Eleven and Guardian Health and Beauty stores, following a successful pilot at two stores last November, according to the press release by Dairy Farm and NETS on Thursday (May 4).



The unified POS system supports a comprehensive range of payment modes – NETS, NETS FlashPay, Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, UOB Mighty Pay, and EZ-Link in addition to credit and debit cards. Dairy Farm's co-brand card – the UOB Delight card – as well as its Tap For More loyalty programme via the PAssion card have also been integrated into the system, they added.

This represents one of the largest deployments of unified POS terminals in Singapore, and the terminal is touted to enable a reduction of 9-11 seconds in the time needed at checkout counters. This represents productivity savings of 106 hours a day for all the stores, both parties said.



Close-up look at the UPOS terminal. (Photo: Dairy Farm, NETS)

The collaboration is also in line with the country's Smart Nation push to tap on technology to enable a cashless society. Specifically, it will accelerate the retail sector's transition from using paper-based instruments to adopting electronic platforms that promote efficiency and security, the press release said.

UOB's head of Card and Payments in Singapore Choo Wan Sim added that by the end of 2017, all the bank's POS terminals will be unified POS one.