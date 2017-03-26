Collaboration key to improving community initiatives: Tan Chuan-Jin

SINGAPORE: Collaboration will be key in the long term as communities look at ways to sharpen their ground-up initiatives to reach out to the less fortunate, said Social and Family Development Minister Tan Chuan-Jin on Sunday (Mar 26).

Speaking to the media after a visit to the Toa Payoh East-Novena division on Sunday morning, Mr Tan said he was encouraged to see numerous initiatives, which allow residents to play a part in caring for their fellow neighbours.

However, he pointed out that there could be overlaps between various groups.

“You have groups that sometimes operate on their own, so that’s something again we want to encourage. But as we begin to stabilise what we do, can we look for partners?” said Mr Tan.

“What I’m looking at is not additional headcount or additional resources, but coming together to talk because we could be working in the same space doing the same thing. Then could we coordinate a bit better?”

Mr Tan noted that the government can also play a part, for example through its Social Service Offices and the Agency for Integrated Care.

He also said he hoped that grassroots advisers can take a lead role.

"It’s just the different stakeholders coming together to form a community. It’s not about grassroots now being in charge, you have the others who operate there, the VWOs, the local schools, the local mosque, temple, church,” noted Mr Tan.

“Actually when you begin to take stock you’ll be surprised there’s a lot of resources on the ground and when they begin to get to know each other better, they begin to see themselves working as a team.”

Mr Tan added that better coordination could also strengthen corporate participation.

“Many corporates also have accountability to their shareholders. They do CSR work but they also want to feel like what they’re doing makes sense,” said Mr Tan.

“When you organise yourself well, you begin to understand the needs better, you also begin to also understand the supply side better and when you actually pitch it to the corporates, they will also find it more compelling because they understand that it fits into the bigger picture, as opposed to just doing an activity.”

During his visit, Mr Tan launched a new community initiative which aims to provide short-term help for children in Toa Payoh East-Novena, whose families find themselves in sudden distress.

This includes those who face a sudden death or unemployment in the family.

Under the initiative, monetary help of about S$150 per month will be provided for between two to six months to cover the child's day to day expenses before they receive help from government agencies or Voluntary Welfare Organisations.

About 16 children from eight families are currently on the scheme.

Earlier this month, the division also launched a hot meals programme for low income residents, mostly living alone in one or two-room flats.

Under the initiative, the residents will be issued coupons to redeem one meal a day during lunch at participating food stalls at the market.

The programme also hoped to encourage residents to venture out of their houses and build friendships with others.

So far, about 30 families are benefiting from the programme.