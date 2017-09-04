Collapse of PIE viaduct ‘a painful reminder’ of seriousness of accidents: LTA chairman

SINGAPORE: The collapse of an uncompleted viaduct earlier this year was a “painful reminder that accidents do happen and must be taken seriously”, said Land Transport Authority (LTA) chairman Alan Chan on Monday (Sep 4).

The accident, which occurred near the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), killed one worker and injured 10 others.

"One accident is one too many and must never be taken lightly. It does not matter where or when they occur even when there is no fatality. We need to seriously review and find out what went wrong, learn from mistakes and ensure that they never occur again," Mr Chan said.

He added that accidents are not just about numbers, "but human tragedies of lives lost, families broken and livelihoods affected".

Mr Chan said LTA "looks deeply" into the safety records of contractors before awarding tenders. Contractors with better safety records stand a higher chance of winning tenders, he added.

He was speaking at the 19th edition of the Annual Safety Award Convention at Singapore Polytechnic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 19th edition of the Annual Safety Award Convention at Singapore Polytechnic. (Photo: Kamini Devadass)

Twenty-three contractors were honoured at the convention, which recognises contractors with excellent workplace safety and health practices. The top award went to Shanghai Tunnel Engineering for its work on the Thomson-East Coast Line's Shenton Way station and tunnels.



"We need to recognise that many of our young partners and contractors have demonstrated excellent workplace safety practices and they should be commended for the pursuit of safety excellence," said Mr Chan.

At the event, LTA also launched a handbook on workplace safety. The book is a compilation of best practices from LTA contractors who have gone the extra mile to achieve safety and environmental excellence.

Contractors can scan a quick response (QR) code to download a copy of the handbook. The QR code will also be printed on safety newsletters which are circulated to LTA staff and contractors twice a year.