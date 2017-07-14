Collapse of uncompleted PIE viaduct: Contractor recently fined over worker death in 2015

SINGAPORE: The construction company involved in the collapse of an uncompleted viaduct near the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (Jul 14) – leaving one dead and 10 injured – was just earlier this week fined over a safety lapse that resulted in the death of another worker in 2015.



Construction firm Or Kim Peow (OKP) was contracted by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to build a viaduct from the Tampines Expressway (TPE) to the PIE (westbound) and Upper Changi Road East.



The project, with a contract value of more than S$94.6 million, was awarded to OKP in 2015. Work on the viaduct started in November that year and was expected to be completed by November 2019.

On Tuesday (Jul 11), the construction firm and one of its supervisors were convicted and fined over safety lapses at a work site under the Yio Chu Kang Flyover on Sep 22, 2015. One worker died and three suffered fractures and contusions after they fell 6.4m to the ground when a platform they were working on gave way.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said investigations found that the company had failed to ensure that the platform the workers were on had been properly put up.

OKP was fined S$250,000 and MOM said this was “a clear case of a company that does not take workplace safety seriously".



As of Jul 3, OKP had 25 demerit points and was blacklisted from Jan 5 to Apr 4 this year, according to a list of contractors with demerit points on the ministry's website. A workplace accident that led to the death of one person would result in 25 demerit points.



Companies with 25 to 49 demerit points accumulated within an 18-month period are not allowed to hire new workers for three months, although they can renew permits of existing workers.

Founded in 1966, OKP has up to 50 employees and describes itself as “a leading infrastructure and civil engineering group in Singapore”. It specialises in constructing airport runways and taxiways, expressways and flyovers as well as maintenance works for roads.

Public sector clients include the Housing and Development Board, JTC, National Parks Board, PUB and Urban Redevelopment Authority while private sector clients include Changi Airport Group and ExxonMobil. In recent years OKP has also expanded its core business to include property development and investment.