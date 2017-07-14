Collapse of uncompleted viaduct: Recovery works for slip road to PIE to take 2 days

SINGAPORE: Recovery works for the road next to a collapsed highway structure near the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) is expected to take two days before it can be reopened to traffic, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Jul 14).

One worker died and 10 were injured after an uncompleted viaduct beside the slip road from Upper Changi Road East to PIE (Changi) collapsed early on Friday morning.

A temporary bypass road will be constructed and is expected to open by Saturday morning, LTA said.

In the meantime, motorists can make a U-turn at the Upper Changi Road East and Loyang Avenue junction to get on PIE (Changi).

Recovery works for the slip-road from Upper Changi Road East to PIE (Changi) are estimated to take about two days, the Land Transport Authority says. (Map: LTA)

For bus commuters, as service 24 has been affected by the road closure, more buses have been added, LTA said.

LTA also said its officers are assisting the injured workers, eight of whom are still warded. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing, the agency added.