Collapsed structure at Upper Changi Road East

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has advised members of the public to stay clear from the area along the PIE (Changi) exit to the TPE.

In a tweet on Friday (Jul 14), the SCDF said it was alerted to an incident involving a collapsed structure at the PIE (Changi) exit to TPE at about 3.35am. SCDF resources are at the scene.

In an updated tweet, the SCDF said they are conducting a rescue operation at Upper Changi Road East, slip road into PIE (Changi).

It said the affected structure is part of a highway under construction, and it is conducting a search and rescue operation with the help of SCDF K9 search dogs.

