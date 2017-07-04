Collection of NDP tickets from Jul 7

SINGAPORE: Successful applicants for this year's National Day Parade (NDP) and the two NDP Previews may collect their tickets from Jul 7 to Jul 9 and Jul 14 to Jul 16, between 10am and 9pm, daily at the National Gallery Singapore, Basement 1, The Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium Foyer.

Successful applicants would have been notified by the NDP 2017 EXCO via the contact number provided in their application.

Those collecting their tickets must produce their NRIC or original photo ID (such as a student pass or driver's license) for verification.

Representatives collecting on behalf of successful applications should bring along their original photo ID, a photocopy of the applicant's photo ID and a signed copy of the Letter of Authorisation that can be downloaded from the NDP website at https://www.ndp.org.sg.

Successful applicants and accompanying family members will be given complimentary National Gallery Singapore day-passes that are only valid on the day of ticket collection.

Failure to collect the tickets by Sunday (Jul 16) will result in a forfeiture of the tickets.

Ticket holders are also not allowed to sell their tickets. Those found attempting to sell or to have sold their NDP tickets will be permanently barred from ticket balloting for future NDPs.

Members of the public may call 1800-NDP-2017 (1800-637-2017) or visit the official NDP website at https://www.ndp.org.sg for enquiries.