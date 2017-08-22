ComfortDelGro announces potential tie-up with Uber

SINGAPORE: Commuters may be able to book Comfort cabs on Uber’s ride-hailing app if talks between the companies to form a strategic alliance work out.

ComfortDelGro will be engaging Uber in talks for a potential collaboration, it said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 22).

The transport company said that it has signed an exclusivity letter with the US-based technology firm and that they could partner up “in relation to management of fleet vehicles and booking software solutions in Singapore”.

This includes the company’s fleet of about 15,000 taxis being made available on Uber’s app.



ComfortDelGro believes that the potential strategic alliance "will strengthen the company's position as a major mobility service provider in Singapore,” the publicly listed company said.



But it added that there was no certainty the discussions will result in a “definitive agreement” and said the company will make an appropriate announcement when there is any material development for a strategic alliance.

