ComfortDelGro appoints Ang Wei Neng as head of taxi business

SINGAPORE: Transport company ComfortDelGro has appointed Mr Ang Wei Neng, Member of Parliament (MP) for Jurong GRC, as its new head of taxi business.

The company's board of directors approved the appointment of Mr Ang after considering his qualifications and working experience, ComfortDelGro said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

The 50-year-old used to be the head of bus operations as well as a senior vice-president at SBS Transit, the filing stated.

He takes over from Mr Yang Ban Seng, who stepped down from the position on May 1 following his appointment as group CEO and managing director of ComfortDelGro. Mr Yang had helmed the taxi business since his appointment on Apr 1, 2003, the company said.