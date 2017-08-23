ComfortDelGro shares up 7% on news of possible Uber tie-up

SINGAPORE: Shares of Singapore’s largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro on Wednesday (Aug 23) got a lift from an announcement of a possible strategic alliance with ride-sharing giant Uber.

The stock rose as much as 11 per cent in early trade and was last seen trading about 7 per cent higher at S$2.32 – its highest in nearly two weeks – around noon.

The company said on Tuesday it has signed an exclusivity letter with Uber and that both companies could partner “in relation to management of fleet vehicles and booking software solutions in Singapore”. This includes having the company’s fleet of about 15,000 taxis made available on Uber’s app.

ComfortDelGro said the potential strategic alliance "will strengthen the company's position as a major mobility service provider in Singapore” but added that there was no certainty the discussions will result in a “definitive agreement”.

Still, markets have taken this as a boon for the local taxi giant, which has seen keen competition from Uber and Grab chipping away at its taxi business.



Earlier this month, the company reported a 6.8 per cent drop in net profit for the second quarter on slower business and negative currency conversions. Its revenue for the three months ended Jun 30 also slipped 3.4 per cent to S$987.2 million from the same period a year earlier, dragged down primarily by a 10.7 per cent slump in its taxi revenue.

CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang noted that shares of ComfortDelGro has been on a downtrend since November 2015, reflecting the tough operating environment it is in due to the rise of ride-hailing apps in the local market.

“If ComfortDelGro can work well with Uber to generate some synergy, it will be a positive move for the local company to try to integrate themselves into the new ride-sharing business,” she told Channel NewsAsia. “But moving forward, we will need to see more details of how both parties can reach a deal.”

