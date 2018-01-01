ComfortDelGro Taxi to ramp up hiring for PDVL,TDVL training

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Slightly more than one month has passed since ComfortDelGro Taxi was appointed as a training provider for applicants seeking a Private Hire Car Driver's Vocational Licence (PDVL) and a Taxi Driver’s Vocational Licence (TDVL), and it already plans to ramp up hiring to cater to the demand.

In an update provided to Channel NewsAsia, ComfortDelGro Taxi said more than 950 applicants have attended the vocational licence courses since it started providing the services on Nov 29.

To date, it has conducted 27 TDVL and PDVL courses as well as seven Taxi Refresher Courses.

Of the applicants, about 70 per cent of those who applied for a PDVL have passed the required training, while the pass rate is 80 per cent for the TDVL, the company told Channel NewsAsia.

To meet demand, ComfortDelGro Taxi said, it plans to hire more trainers. The company currently has 12 trainers in the programme.

LTA had said during its announcement of the appointments in November that the move was aimed to cater to demand from a larger pool of applicants, and to ensure they are able to sign up for the necessary training and tests promptly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before the appointments of ComfortDelgro Taxi and e2i, the Singapore Taxi Academy was the appointed training provider and test centre for TDVL and PDVL applicants.

Engineer Kee Beng Kim told Channel NewsAsia that the alternative training and test centres have shortened the time needed for applicants to obtain their licence.

He shared that, from previous experience, it could take him two to four months to obtain a licence. Recently, it only took him slightly longer than a month.

"This is my back-up plan if anything happens to my career, (and so) I want to get my licence as soon as possible," said Mr Kee.

ComfortDelGro Taxi said applicants typically attend two days of lessons and sit for an examination two days later.