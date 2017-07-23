ComfortDelGro to allow cashless digital payment for street-hail taxi rides

SINGAPORE: All rides taken on ComfortDelGro taxis - booking or street-hail - can be paid for using the Masterpass digital payment service from next month, the company said in a press release on Sunday (Jul 23).



ComfortDelGro said that it is "the first taxi company in Asia" to offer this service for street-hail trips.

There will be no administration fees and GST for the street-hail fare payment mode and passengers do not need to present the actual debit or credit card to the cabbies, the company added.

Explaining how the method works, ComfortDelGro said: "Before the end of the street hail trip, passengers would need to select the “Pay for Street Hail” option on the ComfortDelGro App. They then use the App to scan the QR Code that is on the taxi’s cashless payment terminal or key in the taxi number to pair the trip to Masterpass.

"Once the trip is successfully paired up with Masterpass, a push notification is sent to the passengers’ smartphones. At the end of the trip, passengers select OK to proceed with the payment before disembarking."

A step-by-step guide to using the Masterpass payment method. (Photo: ComfortDelgro)

Advertisement Advertisement

Ms Deborah Heng, Country Manager of Mastercard Singapore, said: “The transit space is a

key area where delivering a seamless payment solution improves commuters’ experience.

We have seen tremendous response to our Masterpass digital payment service within the

ComfortDelGro App as commuters in Singapore continue to seek fast, convenient and

secure payments.



"With the extension of Masterpass for Street Hail, the first for Mastercard globally, consumers will enjoy the same seamless experience where passengers and taxi drivers will no longer have to wait and settle payment by cash or card at their destination," she added.

The company said passengers can also look out for more promotions with Masterpass for ComfortDelGro taxi trips.



"Presently, passengers can enjoy S$3 off when they use the promo code MCPASS for

taxi bookings made through the ComfortDelGro App," it added.