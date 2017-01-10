Commanders, servicemen not protected if found negligent: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: Section 14 of the Government Proceedings Act provides the confidence for the nation’s commanders and servicemen to train realistically, but it does not accord them any protection against punishment or criminal proceedings if they are found to have engaged in reckless or negligent behaviour, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in Parliament on Monday (Jan 9).

Dr Ng was responding to Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Dennis Tan's proposal to amend Section 14, which indemnifies uniformed personnel from being sued if deaths or injury occur as a result of an officer violating safety protocols.

Mr Tan cited the death of Private Dominique Sarron Lee as his motivation for filing the motion. The national serviceman died in 2012 from an acute allergic reaction after a training exercise that breached safety regulations.

The NCMP added that the “larger issue" is about ensuring that men and women in uniform have the protection they deserve during training.

“All military training and operations carry some risk, to be sure, but training affords the controlled circumstances that allow the careful management of such risk,” he said.

Mr Tan said that safety protocols set out in the training safety regulations seek to minimise accidents. But when the accident occurs because of “clear and especially deliberate breaches of established safety codes by officers responsible for conducting training”, there should be channels for civil liability, just as there are for criminal liability.

To this, Dr Ng said the Government does not condone acts of safety breaches and those who have not followed safety regulations are taken to task. He said a coroner’s inquiry into such matters and fatalities is an open process where facts are established.

“The facts are established by an independent body and if there is criminal negligence and a rash act, they are charged in criminal courts and punished accordingly. SAF servicemen have indeed been jailed and fined as a consequence ... and apart from criminal proceedings, SAF and its members can be litigated against for compensation in civil courts for damage done to civil property or injury suffered by civilians.”

Dr Ng said that Section 14 serves an important function. “SAF soldiers train realistically, conduct many operations overseas because they train realistically without commanders or individual soldiers themselves in each instance wondering if their organisation or they themselves could be sued by other servicemen when injuries or fatalities occur.”

He said removing Section 14 is unlikely to improve outcomes and cited the case of the United Kingdom removing such a protection for its military in 1987.

He said: “In a 2013 report published by the UK House of Common’s Defence Committee, it was found that repealing that protection resulted in reputational risk to armed forces personnel and the fear that they and their legitimate actions may be exposed to extensive and retrospective legal scrutiny.



"This had led many to question their position serving in the UK armed forces. Retired senior British commanders also reported that they had undermined armed forces personnel's willingness to accept responsibility and take necessary risk, with the consequent impact on operational effectiveness."

Dr Ng also gave the example of a servicemen being trained for the Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT). “The TSR (Training Safety Regulations) says you do it, you keep to the TSR. But if you push someone to run faster than he can and he collapses and it is found that out he had an undetected condition and if the commander or fellow servicemen feels he can be sued, not protected, how many commanders do you think would encourage their units to train harder?”

Dr Ng said that while there are inherent risks, Section 14 provides a good balance between maintaining high safety standards while giving commanders the confidence to train realistically.