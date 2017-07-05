Commemorative Singapore, Brunei notes launched to mark currency agreement milestone

SINGAPORE: Commemorative S$50 and B$50 notes were launched by Singapore and Brunei on Wednesday (Jul 5), to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Currency Interchangeability Agreement between the two countries.

The notes were launched by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday, according to a joint press release by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam (AMBD). The Sultan is currently here for a state visit.

Under the agreement, MAS and the AMBD will accept the currency notes and coins issued by the other at a par exchange rate - meaning one Singapore dollar is treated as the equivalent of one Brunei dollar. This is the only such arrangement in Asia.

To celebrate the milestone 50th year of the agreement, Singapore and Brunei will co-distribute a set of two commemorative notes, each containing one S$50 note and one B$50 note - in a complimentary folder. In total, one million pieces of B$50 and two million pieces of S$50 commemorative notes will be available for public exchange at face value, according to MAS.

The two million pieces of S$50 commemorative notes include those for the set, as well as singular currency.

In Singapore, nine retail banks, including DBS, OCBC and UOB, will be issuing the commemorative sets and notes from Friday. Members of the public can exchange a maximum of five commemorative note sets and 10 pieces of the S$50 commemorative notes at face value in each transaction, the MAS added.

The design of the Singapore and Brunei notes feature the same design elements and layout, the press release said. The front of the note depicts the 50th anniversary logo of the currency agreement - the Simpur, a Bruneian flower, and the Vanda Miss Joaquim, Singapore's national flower.

"Both in full bloom, they symbolise the flourishing friendship between the two countries," it added.

Meanwhile, the reverse side of the notes reflects the close ties between both countries in various areas such as defence, education and tourism, according to the press release.