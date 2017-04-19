Commitment to multiracial Singapore was golden thread in Othman Wok’s life: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong lauded the late Othman Wok’s legacy of racial harmony in a eulogy delivered at his memorial service on Wednesday (April 19), noting the former politician’s crucial role in leading Malay Singaporeans through Separation and into part of a united national identity.



One of Singapore's first generation of leaders, Mr Othman died on Monday (Apr 17) at the age of 92. He was accorded a state-assisted funeral on Tuesday and State flags on all Government buildings were flown at half-mast until conclusion of his memorial service.

“Othman led a full and illustrious life. He was a journalist, a writer, a unionist, a politician, a diplomat,” said Mr Lee. “But one golden thread that ran through his long life was his commitment to the ideal of a multi-racial and multi-religious Singapore.”

“Had he not been firm in that commitment, had he hesitated or wavered in the dark days of our merger with Malaya and then separation, when our history hung in the balance, the Singapore story would have turned out differently.”

Relating a series of events after the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) won the 1963 elections when Singapore was joining Malaysia, Mr Lee said: “Malay PAP leaders came under intense and relentless pressure to abandon multiracialism and choose race over nation.”

Along with his colleagues, Mr Othman - who was elected legislative assemblyman for Pasir Panjang and Minister for Social Affairs - was abused and denounced by political opposition like the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), said Mr Lee.

“They were called ‘kafirs’ or infidels. They received death threats. Othman recalled that some of his posters were smeared with faeces. UMNO leaders made inflammatory racist speeches that targeted Mr Lee (Kuan Yew) and Othman personally in the most vicious terms.”



When racial riots broke out in 1964, during a procession to mark Prophet Muhamad’s birthday, Mr Othman was leading the PAP contingent, and he kept a cool head to guide them to safety, said Mr Lee.



“In the aftermath of the riots, Othman accompanied Mr Lee Kuan Yew on community visits, to calm the ground and restore confidence and racial harmony,” he added. “Othman was convinced, for good reason, that the riots had been deliberately instigated. The purpose was to intimidate Singaporeans.”



“But Othman and his comrades were not cowed. They had entered politics out of conviction and were determined not to betray their party and the values it stood for.”



Added Mr Lee: “They remained loyal to the PAP and the cause of multiracialism. Not a single Malay PAP leader jumped ship, though they knew they would have been richly rewarded had they done so.”



“If Othman and his Malay colleagues had lost heart then, the PAP’s claim to be a multi-racial party would have been severely damaged. The Federal Government might have been emboldened to suppress the Singapore state government, and bring Singapore to heel. There might never have been an independent, multi-racial Singapore.”



“But Othman and his Malay colleagues stood firm, and held a sufficient portion of the Singapore Malay ground. It is because they kept the dream of a multi-racial society alive through those terrible dark days, that we are now able to say ‘We, the citizens of Singapore, pledge ourselves as one united people’.”



Mr Lee also hailed Mr Othman’s involvement in signing the Separation Agreement. “That was a crucial decision,” he explained. “For once Singapore separated from Malaysia, Singapore Malays would overnight cease being part of the majority race and become a minority community again. If Singapore Malays had not accepted that change, we could not have built a multi-racial society.”



“But it was because Malay Singaporeans and Malay PAP leaders in 1965 embraced the nobler dream of a shared national identity, ‘regardless of race, language or religion’, that we are able today to practise in Singapore a form of non-communal politics, based on justice and equality, that is unique in our region and rare in the world.”



Said Mr Lee: “If you asked Othman whether he had imagined playing such a significant role in our history, he would tell you, as he titled his memoirs, ‘never in his wildest dreams’.”



“Never in his wildest dreams did he think he would one day play such a pivotal role in how Singapore turned out.”



“DEBTS OF KINDNESS WILL BE CARRIED TO DEATH”



Mr Lee also described Mr Othman as “always rolling up his sleeves, hands-on, setting an example”.



“I remember when I was attending a course at the Outward Bound School at Pulau Ubin in 1967, being surprised to find Othman, then a Minister, show up. He had come to spend a few days with us, to understand what we were doing and take part in the activities with us.”



Mr Othman also volunteered to join the People’s Defence Force after Separation, to set an example and underline the importance of defence, said the Prime Minister.



Even after his retirement from politics, he stayed active by serving a number of roles such as ambassador to Indonesia and Permanent Member on the Presidential Council of Minority Rights. “He regularly shared his experiences with younger Singaporeans at National Education Seminars,” said Mr Lee.



“As we look back on 92 years of Othman’s life, we should also look ahead, to the future of Singapore. That was what he and his colleagues had fought for.”



“At one of his last interviews Othman said: ‘You cannot just, like Kuan Yew says, go on auto-pilot… Our future generations must continue to build on things. Do not lose focus on sensitive issues such as race, language and religion’,” Mr Lee noted.



“So while it is with sorrow today that we bid farewell to one of Singapore’s greatest sons, we also give thanks for the extraordinary life of one who gave so much of himself to the country.”



“Debts of gold we can repay, but debts of kindness will be carried to death,” concluded Mr Lee, quoting a traditional Malay poem.



“On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you Othman. May you rest in peace.”