Committee recommends Founders' Memorial to be at Bay East Garden

SINGAPORE: The Founders' Memorial committee on Monday (Aug 7) recommended that the site should be located at Bay East Garden, and be opened to the public by 2025 - in time for Singapore's 60th year of celebrations.

The 15-member committee submitted its report to the Government after two years of outreach to more than 32,000 people, which included six key findings in addition to the recommendation of the location and time of opening, according to the press release.

The committee was formed in June 2015 to gather views from the public, and to conceptualise a memorial for Singapore's founding fathers if the idea found resonance amongst people.