Community acceptance important to integrate disabled: Tan Chuan-Jin

SINGAPORE: Community acceptance is important in terms of integrating people with disabilities, Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin said on Friday (Feb 10).

Mr Tan, speaking at the launch of a 10-week awareness campaign by voluntary welfare organisation SPD, stressed the importance of public awareness in creating an inclusive society. "How do we perceive them? How do we welcome them in our community? Do we make an effort to embrace them in our work and life?" he said.

Titled "Breaking Barriers", SPD's campaign to raise awareness, empathy and support for people with disabilities will feature a series of activities including a roving exhibition of winning photos from a SPD photo contest, an open house on Mar 4 at the SPD Ability Centre in Tiong Bahru and a televised charity show on Mar 19.

"We all have different abilities. Through this campaign, we hope to chisel away the mental barriers and perception that people have about living with those with disabilities," said SPD president Chia Yong Yong.



Ms Chia added that she hopes the initiatives will teach people how to look beyond their differences to become more accepting of interacting with and befriending those with disabilities.



Friday's launch also saw prizes presented to the winners of SPD's photo contest, which focused on the theme of the inclusion of persons with disabilities in everyday activities.