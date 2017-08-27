Community Club for PMETs launched in the heart of CBD

SINGAPORE: The People's Association (PA) will expand its offerings at community clubs in Singapore to cater to specific groups of people with various interests, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing on Sunday (Aug 27).



He was speaking on the sidelines of the groundbreaking of imPAct @ Hong Lim Green at Telok Ayer Hong Lim Green Community Club, which will be the second specialist community club by PA.



"In the past, the way the CCs have been built up are largely centred on geographical-based activities. So we have CCs in communities in all the precincts. But going forward, we know that for many Singaporeans they also participate in many different kind of activities that go beyond the geographical bounds," said Mr Chan, who is also PA Deputy Chairman.



"So PA is going to expand our plethora of offerings to the people and this is why we have embarked on a new journey to complement with the geographical-based CC, and that is to have specialist CCs that cater to specific groups of people.



"As we evolve, we will see new models coming along. Either a standalone specialist CC like this one in Hong Lim or it can be a combination of a specialist CC plus a conventional CC sharing facilities across the island as well," he added.



An artist's impression of imPAct @ Hong Lim Green at Telok Ayer Hong Lim Green Community Club. (Photo: PA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new one-stop fitness and lifestyle hub is targeted for completion in the third quarter of 2018. It will see a refurbishment of the current Telok Ayer Hong Lim Green Community Club, to bring about more fitness and corporate programmes for the working community.



It is set to offer a gym, shower facilities, a tech corner as well as room for programmes like yoga, Pilates and crossfit.



The idea for this specialist community club was mooted following research commissioned by PA on about a hundred participants from April to May, which revealed the changing needs of the Professionals, Managers and Executives (PMETs) in the Central Business District, where fitness activities and programmes continue to be in high demand.



Respondents also expressed interest in short and effective programmes offered on flexible schedules including educational and life skills courses.



Mr Chan said: "The needs and interests of Singaporeans have become increasingly diverse and sophisticated. There is an increasing need to provide specialised and customisable programmes which are trendy and market-driven to better attract targeted segments of our population and fulfil their aspirations. Our specialist CCs will provide the necessary platforms for these engagements."



An artist's impression of imPAct @ Hong Lim Green at Telok Ayer Hong Lim Green Community Club. (Photo: PA)

At the ground-breaking ceremony, Mr Chan also facilitated the appointment ceremony of the ImPAct Advisory Committee tasked to develop programmes for the targeted PMET group here.



The committee was officially formed on Aug 1 and is represented by personalities across 17 public and private sector organisations including sports, finance and hospitality. Members of Parliament Dr Lily Neo and Dr Lam Pin Min are advisers to the committee.



Chairman of the imPAct Advisory Committee Tan Wearn Haw said the new site will allow working adults to participate in fitness programmes curated to their lifestyle.



"They can also benefit from our professional development programmes that provide career-enrichment opportunities. With its location in the heart of CBD, the new facility will enable more working adults to network and strengthen their community bonds at their convenience," he added.



In Oct 2015, PA launched its first Specialist CC, PAssion WaVe @ Marina Bay that offers Singaporeans water, land, lifestyle and cause-based programmes.