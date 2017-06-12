Community needs to be wary of Islamic State's 'carefully crafted messages': MUIS

SINGAPORE: The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Monday (Jun 12) called for the community to be "very wary" of the Islamic State's "carefully crafted messages" on social media, adding that a radicalised individual's support structure may not be able to counter them.

In a media statement released after Singapore detained its first female citizen for radicalism, MUIS said that the incident "reinforces that the danger of self-radicalisation is very real".

"An individual may fall prey to false narratives and teachings on the Internet and social media, such that even a real-life support structure may not be able to counter them," MUIS said.



The family of the woman, Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari, had known of the radical posts she made online as early as two years ago. They tried unsuccessfully to dissuade her, but did not report her to the authorities.



"This incident also reinforces that we may not personally possess the capability to help those who are on the path to radicalisation, no matter how well-meaning our intentions," MUIS said.



It added that MUIS and its partners would continue to work to safeguard against exclusivist and extremist ideas from taking root in the community.

In a separate media statement, Mufti Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram said of Izzah's arrest: "I am deeply troubled by the news of the latest arrest – that someone so young could have been swayed by these nefarious beliefs, and would want to throw her life away."



Singapore's highest Islamic authority called on the community to take the matter of self-radicalisation "very seriously".



"In this blessed month (of Ramadan), we need more than ever to reflect on the lessons to be gleaned from this incident," he said.



"One life lost to exclusivism and extremism is one life too many," the Mufti added.



"We should not hesitate to seek the help of those in our community who are better equipped to deal with certain challenges.



"Difficult as it may be, but we must not hesitate to work with the authorities and with the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) because it is only by doing so that we can save our loved ones."



In its statement, MUIS said the community can contact it at 63591199 and the RRG at 1800-7747747 as well as via the RRG mobile app.