Commuter satisfaction in public transport at 9-year high: PTC survey

SINGAPORE: Commuters’ satisfaction levels with public transport rose 96.4 per cent last year – the highest in nine years and up from 91.8 per cent in 2015, according to a survey conducted by the Public Transport Council (PTC).

There was improvement in commuter satisfaction across all service attributes for both bus and MRT services.

Satisfaction with bus services was at 96.7 per cent, up from 90.7 per cent a year ago, driven largely by higher ratings in areas such as customer service, service information and reliability.

Satisfaction with MRT services also increased, rising to 96 per cent last year, up from 93.2 per cent a year ago, largely due to improvements in the areas of comfort, travel time and waiting time, the survey found.