Commuters can continue to bring foldable bikes, PMDs on public transport after trial

SINGAPORE: From Jun 1, following a six-month trial, commuters can continue to carry their foldable bicycles and personal mobility devices (PMDs) on board public transport at all hours of the day, the Land Transport Authority announced on Sunday (May 28).

About 30 to 35 commuters bring these devices on board per day during peak hour, at stations like Jurong East, Bishan, and Serangoon interchange, according to statistics from the trial.

"The trial showed that most commuters were accepting of others bringing foldable bicycles and PMDs on board public transport," said LTA Deputy Chief Executive for Public Transport Jeremy Yap. "While we see more commuters carrying these devices into train stations during the trial, the majority were responsible and observed the stipulated rules and guidelines."

Following the six-month trial conducted from December last year, commuters will be allowed to bring foldable bicycles and PMDs measuring up to 120cm x 70cm x 40cm on board trains and buses at all hours, provided they comply with regulations, said LTA.

Those who do not comply with the rules will be denied entry into the train station or bus and can be fined up to S$500 for each offence.



The rules and guidelines are as listed:



RULES

- Foldable bicycles/PMDs must not exceed 120cm by 70cm by 40cm when folded.

- Foldable bicycles/PMDs must be folded at all times in the MRT/LRT stations, bus interchanges/terminals and on trains and buses.



- Motorised PMDs must be switched off when brought on board trains and buses.



- Commuters must not ride their foldable bicycles/PMDs within the MRT/LRT stations and bus interchanges/terminals. Instead, commuters should push or carry their folded devices.



- Wheels of foldable bicycles/PMDs must be wrapped up if they are dirty or wet.



- Protruding parts likely to cause injury or damage property must be covered up or retracted (for example, handle bars and bicycle pedals).



- Only one foldable bicycles/PMDs is allowed on a bus at any one time.



- Foldable bicycles/PMDs are not allowed on the upper deck of a bus or on the staircase leading to the upper deck.

GUIDELINES

- Commuters should be responsible for the safe carriage of their foldable bicycles/PMDs and should hold or carry their foldable bicycles/PMDs.

- Foldable bicycles/PMDs should not block the aisles and doors or impede commuters’ movement at any time.

- When travelling by train, commuters with foldable bicycles/PMDs should use the first or last car which is usually less crowded.

- Commuters with foldable bicycles/PMDs should use the wide fare gates at MRT/LRT stations where they are available.