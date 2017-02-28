Commuters can use Mastercard to pay for public transport from Mar 20

SINGAPORE: Commuters will be able to use their contactless credit and debit cards issued by Mastercard to pay for bus and train journeys from Mar 20, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the payments provider announced on Tuesday (Feb 28).

Singapore will be the first country in Asia to test the Account-Based Ticketing System for public transport, LTA and the payments provider said. Under this system, commuters' public transport rides will be charged to their credit or debit card bill, similar to a post-paid mobile phone bill.

They can also track their journey and fare history via a Web portal or mobile app.

The initiative, which was originally scheduled to be launched by end-2016, is targeting to attract at least 100,000 commuters.

Commuters interested in taking part in the pilot can register their interest online if they have not been pre-registered by their banks.