Companies fined more than S$600,000 for rigging bids in F1 electrical services tender

The Competition Commission of Singapore issued an infringement decision against the Cyclect Group, HPH Engineering and Peak Top Engineering for rigging their bids in their submissions for a tender involving the provision of electrical services.

SINGAPORE: The Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) has fined three parties more than S$600,000 for rigging bids in a tender involving the provision of electrical services for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from 2015 to 2017.

In a media briefing on Tuesday (Nov 28), CCS said it has determined that the Cyclect Group, HPH Engineering and Peak Top Engineering had infringed Section 34 of the Competition Act by colluding to rig the bids in their submissions for the F1 tender. The Cyclect Group comprises Chemicrete Enterprises, Cyclect Electrical Engineering and Cyclect Holdings.



The competition watchdog issued its infringement decision on the matter on Tuesday, following a proposed infringement decision in March, which laid out its findings and its reasons for arriving at its decision.



CCS said it started investigating the parties after it received a complaint in April 2015 about the alleged anti-competitive agreements.



The F1 tender was called in December 2014 and received four bids from Chemicrete, Cyclect Electrical, HPH and Peak Top. Cyclect Electrical, which submitted the lowest bid for the three-year contract, was awarded the tender in April 2015.

CCS’s investigations revealed that the Cyclect Group had approached and separately colluded with HPH and Peak Top to rig the bids in their submissions for the F1 tender, said CCS.



Instead of HPH and Peak Top independently preparing their own competitive bids, the Cyclect group had prepared different price schedules with final bid prices for HPH and Peak Top’s submissions for the F1 Tender.



CCS added that these bid prices were about 25 to 30 per cent higher than Cyclect Electrical’s final bid price for the F1 tender. The Cyclect Group also assisted in preparing HPH’s responses to the tender clarification questions.



For this, the Cyclect Group was fined S$559,297, HPH was fined S$28,128 and Peak Top, S$21,693.



CCS noted that HPH had previously been a sub-contractor to the Cyclect Group. While Cyclect Group had no prior working relationships with Peak Top, CCS added that there was a personal relationship between a Cyclect Group employee and a Peak Top director.



CYCLECT GROUP, HPH ALSO FINED IN SEPARATE BID-RIGGING CASE

The Cyclect Group and HPH were also fined a total of S$17,000 for bid-rigging in a separate tender for the provision of asset tagging services for GEMS World Academy.



CCS found that Chemicrete had sought HPH’s assistance to support it in winning the GEMS tender. To this end, it had prepared a quote for HPH that was higher than Chemicrete’s own quote for the GEMS tender, which was submitted by HPH without any amendments.

The tender received three quotes including those from Chemicrete and HPH and was awarded to Chemicrete, which had the lowest quote. CCS added that HPH’s quote was about 50 per cent higher than Chemicrete’s quote.



For their actions in relation to the GEMS tender, the Cyclect Group was fined S$12,000, while HPH was fined S$5,000.



The companies were served notice on Tuesday, and have two months to file an appeal. If they do not file an appeal, they will have to pay the fine by Jan 29, 2018.

CCS added that debarment from future tenders will be considered only after all appeals are exhausted, and will be on a case by case basis.