Companies still innovating despite slowdown: SPRING Singapore

SINGAPORE: About 16,300 enterprises started on projects to improve their business capabilities in 2016 despite the economic slowdown, and this is expected to add 21,400 skilled jobs and create S$7.8 billion in value to Singapore's economy when fully implemented.

This was according to a media release by SPRING Singapore on Wednesday (Jan 25), which stated that the creation of value and jobs were an increase of 13 per cent and 43 per cent, respectively, compared to 2015.

The agency added that it supported these projects through the Capability Development Grant and Innovation and Capability Voucher (ICV), and many of the supported projects last year were in the areas of productivity improvement and technology innovation.

Of the 16,700 projects the enterprises mentioned had embarked on, SPRING said the CDG supported 2,400 - almost twice the number of 2015 and the highest number over the last five years.

SPRING also highlighted its involvement in fostering Singapore's startup scene, stating that with its support, 42 startups received third-party financing last year. The investment arm of SPRING, SPRING Seeds Capital, co-invested S$10.2 million in 16 early-stage companies and catalysing private investments of S$26 million, it added.

The agency added that for 2017, it will focus on the implementation of the Industry Transformation Maps to drive industry transformation, as well as scale up promising small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and enhance the business ecosystem to support growth.