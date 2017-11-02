Company director charged for taking S$64,000 in kickbacks from foreign workers

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old company director has been charged for allegedly taking more than S$64,000 in kickbacks from 21 foreign workers, as a condition for their employment with the company.

Chen Quan, a Singapore permanent resident, was also charged in the State Courts on Tuesday (Oct 31) for failing to pay more than S$32,000 in basic salaries and overtime pay to 10 foreign workers.

Chen was director of Hong Lu Engineering and managing director of Trusty Aluminium.



One of his foreign employees, 29-year-old Bangladeshi Monir Hossain Abdul Malek, was also charged with 21 counts for abetting Chen to collect the kickbacks. Monir was then employed as a construction worker under Hong Lu Engineering.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a press release on Thursday, the alleged offences took place between May 2015 and July 2016. The case was uncovered when some of the affected workers approached the ministry for assistance in September 2016.

Investigations revealed that Chen, in his capacity as a director of Hong Lu Engineering, received a monthly sum of between S$2,500 and S$3,600 from his foreign workers between May 2015 and February 2016.

As the managing director of Trusty Aluminium, Chen allegedly received a monthly sum of between S$2,500 and S$4,000 between September 2015 and July 2016.

The kickbacks, totalling S$64,600, were collected by Monir, purportedly under Chen’s instructions.

The collection of kickbacks as a condition or financial guarantee for employment is prohibited under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Those found guilty may be jailed for up to two years or fined up to S$30,000, or both, per charge. Individuals abetting the collection of kickbacks face the same penalties.

Under the Employment Act, those charged with failing to pay workers’ salaries may be jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$15,000, or both, per charge.

The MOM has advised foreign workers who are pressured into giving kickbacks to contact them at 6438 5122 or the Migrant Workers’ Centre at 6536 2692.

Members of the public who know of persons or employers who contravene the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act or Employment Act should also report the matter to the MOM. All information will be kept strictly confidential.