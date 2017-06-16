Company director fined for importing contraband cigarettes through parcel post

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old company director has been fined S$28,260 for importing duty-unpaid cigarettes through parcel post and storing them at his home, said the Singapore Customs in a news release on Friday (Jun 16).

Chinese national Yin Xidi had a parcel - which was declared to contain towels and magazines - delivered to an office at Marina Bay Financial Centre on Tuesday. It was received by a staff member of Yin's company, on his behalf.

Customs officers traced the parcel and arrived at Yin's Marina Boulevard apartment later that day. They opened it in Yin's presence and found nine cartons and 10 packets of contraband cigarettes in it.

A search of his apartment uncovered another 15 cartons, three packets and 16 sticks of contraband cigarettes.



The amount of duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded in the total haul that was seized amounted to about S$1,960 and S$140 respectively, said Singapore Customs.

Investigations revealed that the cigarettes were for Yin's own consumption, and that he had asked a friend overseas to send the contraband to him through parcel post. According to the authorities, Yin was aware that taxes for the cigarettes were not paid.

“Those who think they can avoid detection by importing duty-unpaid cigarettes through parcel post should think twice,” said Singapore Customs' head of suppression and community engagement Yeo Ban Meng, adding that stringent checks are carried out on parcels.