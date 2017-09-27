Company director fined S$50,000 for false declarations to customs

SINGAPORE: A company director was fined S$50,000 on Wednesday (Sep 27) for giving his staff consent to submit false declarations in permit applications and placing incorrect descriptions on stickers attached to goods to be exported.

Between 2013 and 2014, Low Yew Gann, the director of XFA Global Forwarding, gave approval to his staff to falsely declare on export permits that shipments exported to Bulgaria, Germany and Turkey were from Singapore.



The 34 shipments of glass fibres and fabrics, which were valued at S$4.8 million, actually originated from China, said Singapore Customs in a media release.

Investigations also revealed that XFA staff affixed "Made In Bangladesh" stickers on the China-originated fabrics before exporting them from Singapore to Turkey.

As a result, XFA's customers in Bulgaria, Germany and Turkey could have paid lower tariffs on the goods since imports from China would have been subjected to anti-dumping duties.

These activities were done with the 47-year-old's consent and knowledge, added Singapore Customs.

Court proceedings against the company are ongoing, it said.

Anyone found guilty of making a false declaration on imports and exports goods will be liable to a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or jail of up to two years.



Anyone found guilty of applying incorrect trade description could also be fined up to S$100,000 or three times the value of goods involved in the case - whichever is greater - and/or jail up to two years.