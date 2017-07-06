Company director found guilty of GST evasion worth more than S$35,000

SINGAPORE: A director of robotic ice cream kiosk company Robofusion has been sentenced to six weeks in jail and charged with a penalty of about S$107,000 for assisting the company in evading Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) said in a press release on Thursday (Jul 6) that it had detected anomalies in Robert Taramelli's tax declarations during its regular audits. The company director filed a false invoice which investigations revealed had already been claimed in Robofusion's GST return for an earlier accounting period.

The company was also convicted of overstating GST input tax on its GST return. Robofusion was fined S$8,000 and ordered to pay a penalty of $107,003.55 - three times the amount of GST undercharged.

GST claim offenders face a penalty of three times the amount of tax undercharged, a fine not exceeding S$10,000 and/or jail of up to seven years.