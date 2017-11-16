Company director jailed 8 weeks for fraudulent GST claims

SINGAPORE: A director of advertising firm Citrus Lab and commercial printing firm Citrus Productions was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay a penalty of S$79,317 on Thursday (Nov 16) after being convicted of evading Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Chen Juncun had overstated input tax and made fictitious declarations to enable the companies to claim GST refunds totalling $40,842.37, an Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) press release said.

He had also failed to account for GST of $5,454.05.

IRAS said GST-registered businesses are allowed to offset the GST they pay for their purchases (input tax) against the GST they collect from sales (output tax). The net difference is due to the authority.

Those that incur more GST on purchases than they collect from their sales can claim the difference from IRAS in the form of GST refunds.

IRAS’ said its audits uncovered that Chen, who was responsible for all the business activities of the two companies, had included entirely fictitious transactions between them for the purpose of claiming input tax credits that the companies were not entitled to.



In order to substantiate the fraudulent claims, Chen also submitted eight invoices that he had fabricated to IRAS.



Investigations revealed that from April 2010 to September 2011, Chen had assisted the companies to evade GST by overstating input tax in the GST returns of both companies and understating output tax in the GST returns of Citrus Productions.



He also made false entries in the GST returns of Citrus Lab submitted in Jun and Sep 2011, where he declared that the company had made taxable purchases when no such purchases were made, the tax authority added.



Chen pleaded guilty to three out of the eight GST evasion charges, with the remaining five charges being taken into consideration for the purposes of sentencing.



IRAS said it is a serious offence to wilfully submit false GST returns by overstating any input tax or understating any output tax. Upon conviction, offenders may face a penalty of three times the amount of tax undercharged, a fine not exceeding $10,000, and/or imprisonment of up to seven years.

