Company director jailed for trying to bribe NEA officer over mosquito breeding sites

SINGAPORE: A company director was sentenced to one week in prison and fined S$5,000 on Monday (Jun 5) for trying to bribe a public officer with the National Environmental Agency (NEA).

Ng Lam Siong, director and shareholder of Sin Lam Bee Sawmill, had offered S$50 to the environmental health officer, in an attempt to stop him from reporting mosquito breeding areas that were discovered at the grounds of the company's factory.

The attempted bribery happened on Aug 25, 2016, when the NEA officer visited the factory at 2 Sungei Kadut Street 3. Ng wanted the officer to report fewer mosquito breeding grounds than what was found, so that he can avoid a hefty fine.

The bribe was rejected by the NEA officer and the case was reported to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), which said this was not the first time that Ng had committed such an offence.

Anyone who is convicted of bribing or attempting to bribe public officers can be jailed for up to five years, fined a maximum of S$100,000 or both.

