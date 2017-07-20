Company director penalised S$100,000, jailed for abusing PIC scheme

SINGAPORE: A company director has been found guilty of declaring false information under the Productivity and Innovation Credit (PIC) scheme, according to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) on Thursday (Jul 20).

Selladorai Dharmalingam, director of Al Bright Construction, was fined S$3,500, penalised S$100,922.40 - twice the amount of the cash payout illegally obtained - and sentenced to jail for 12 weeks.

IRAS said that the company director approved submission forms to claim S$50,461.20 in a PIC cash payout and S$15,000 in PIC bonus for the purported purchase of an S$84,102 electric overhead crane. The company subsequently received the PIC cash payout and bonus.

However, IRAS said investigations revealed that no such expenditure was made and the equipment was not purchased.

Offenders convicted of PIC fraud can be penalised up to four times the amount of cash payout illegally obtained, or fined up to S$50,000 and/or jailed up to five years.