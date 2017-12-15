Company director sentenced to 12 weeks' jail for non-payment of salaries and housing offences

SINGAPORE: A director of Lian Hup Xin Construction, Teo Choon Chai, was sentenced to 12 weeks' imprisonment on Thursday (Dec 14) after being convicted in court of 20 charges under the Employment Act (EA) and the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA).



A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) press release on Friday said the company did not pay salaries totalling more than S$15,000 to six foreign workers.



It also did not provide these workers with proper accommodation while they were waiting the settlement of their salary issues.



Teo, as the sole director of the company, had failed to ensure that his company fulfilled its legal obligations to these workers, MOM said.

The ministry said in May 2016, six foreign workers from the company reported that they had not been paid their salaries for three-and-a-half months. They had also been evicted from their dormitory.



Investigations revealed that Teo had incurred many personal debts through gambling, and did not pay the foreign workers for more than three months. Teo also failed to ensure that the workers had proper accommodation after they were evicted from the temporary quarters provided by the company’s main contractor.



MOM said despite its efforts to reach Teo, he was not contactable and the ministry had to work with the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) to relocate the workers to an approved dormitory.



Other than paying the dormitory charges, MWC also assisted with their upkeep and maintenance during this period.



As the workers had reported their salary issues after three months of not being paid, the arrears were substantial.



As a result, MOM said it only managed to help the workers recover about half of the salaries owed to them after negotiating for ex-gratia payments provided through the security bond insurers.

MOM said the company has been barred from applying for or renewing the work passes of its foreign workers.



In addition, MOM has suspended all work pass privileges for Teo and any future companies set up by him.



Commenting on the case, Mr Raymond Tan Choon Guan, Director of Employment Standards Enforcement said: “Employers have to pay their workers’ salaries on time. This particular case involves an egregious director who owed workers successive months of salaries and did not provide any accommodation for his workers while they awaited resolution and payment of their salary arrears."



Noting that the workers in this case were unable to recover their salaries in full, Mr Tan said that they would have a better chance of fully recovering their salaries if they had reported their salary claims early.



Workers who are owed salaries and/or have housing issues should approach MOM, the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) or their unions early for assistance. They can also seek help from the Migrant Workers’ Centre.