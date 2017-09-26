Company fined S$80,000 for accident where forklift ran over worker's legs

SINGAPORE: A company was fined S$80,000 after an accident involving a company forklift caused an employee to sustain serious leg injuries, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday (Sep 26).



On Jan 6, 2015, Chua Kiang Lik, an employee of THT Logistics, was on his break and walking within the premises when another employee operating a forklift reversed the machine into Chua.



Chua was knocked over by the impact and his legs were run over by the forklift's left rear wheel, said the Ministry.



He was brought to Alexandra Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a closed ankle fracture and underwent multiple procedures.

Investigations revealed that even though the forklift driver had checked both sides of his vehicle for people before reversing, his left vision was obstructed by a column.



Further investigations showed that the company failed to perform adequate risk assessment or develop and implement safe work procedures for the operation of forklifts at its workplace, MOM said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Clearly demarcated pathways for workers and designated routes for forklifts were not provided to mitigate the risk of being hit by moving forklifts," said Mr Chan Yew Kwon, MOM's director of occupational safety and health inspectorate.

"As vehicular related accidents remain the top cause of fatalities this year, MOM will continue to inspect vehicular operations at workplaces," he added.

In 2016, 22 workers were hit and killed by moving vehicles - a 47 per cent increase from 2015. In the first half of this year alone, there were 379 injuries and seven fatalities involving vehicles.

On Sep 14, a nationwide Drive Safe, Work Safe campaign was launched to raise awareness on key risks associated with vehicular movement in workplaces, such as blind spots involving heavy vehicles.