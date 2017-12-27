Competition watchdog seeks public feedback on proposed SIA-CAE International joint venture

SINGAPORE: The Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) is seeking public feedback on a proposed joint venture between CAE International and Singapore Airlines (SIA) to set up a commercial flight training centre in Singapore.

CCS said in a release on Wednesday (Dec 27) that the centre will offer type-rated, recurrent and conversion pilot training for various Boeing aircrafts.

The joint venture will "primarily support the training needs of SIA and its wholly-owned airline subsidiaries in Singapore, as well as third party airlines and other customers", CCS added.

CCS is assessing whether the proposed transaction would infringe section 54 of the Competition Act (Cap 50B), which prohibits mergers that have resulted, or may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition within any market in Singapore.



The market for the provision of aircraft pilot training services is "highly competitive" in view of the large number of suppliers including aircraft manufacturers, airlines and independent third parties, CCS said in its release.

CAE International is registered and incorporated in Canada, and is an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of CAE Inc which is listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. It operates a global network of training centres with locations around the world.

