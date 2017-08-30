Condominium security guard claiming to be Ang Soon Tong gang member arrested

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old security guard at a condominium was arrested on Tuesday (Aug 29) for allegedly being a member of an unlawful society, police said on Wednesday.

This comes after a video of a man claiming to be a member of the Ang Soon Tong secret society in a phone conversation made the rounds on social media.



In the video, the man - who was clad in a black t-shirt with the word "security" printed on it - was shouting into the telephone. He hurled expletives at the person on the other end of the call and asked him to head to Punggol to meet him.

The video, which was posted on Aug 22, has been viewed more than 133,000 times and shared by more than 1,500 Facebook users as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Ang Soon Tong Secret Society has reportedly been active since the 1950s in both Singapore and Malaysia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Police take a very stern view of gang related activities and will continue with tough enforcement efforts and come down hard on those who choose to be associated with gangs and their activities," a police spokesperson said.

Those found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society could be sentenced to jail for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.