Consortium wins joint development partner contract for KL-Singapore high-speed rail

SINGAPORE: A three-party consortium has won the joint development partner contract for the Kuala-Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Malaysia’s MyHSR Corp announced on Thursday (Feb 16).

Under the contract, the consortium – made up of WSP Engineering Malaysia, Mott MacDonald Malaysia and Ernst & Young Advisory Services – will provide project management support and technical advice on HSR systems and operations.

The consortium will also develop the technical and safety standards for the HSR. It will also help the joint project team, established by LTA and MyHSR, to prepare documents for the coming tenders relating to the joint aspects of the project.

“Following the commitment of the two governments through the bilateral agreement signing, the joint development partner appointment marks the start of a challenging yet exciting journey to bring the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR project to reality,” said MyHSR CEO Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal.

Other appointments for the project will be announced in due course, he added.

LTA chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping said: “With the collective expertise and extensive experience of the consortium in HSR projects internationally, MyHSR and LTA will be able to kick-start the preparation of upcoming joint tenders for this strategic project.”

Singapore and Malaysia signed a bilateral agreement on the HSR in December last year. The 350km rail project, which is expected to cut travel time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to 90 minutes, is slated for completion in 2026.