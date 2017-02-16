Consortium wins joint development partner contract for KL-Singapore high-speed rail

SINGAPORE: A three-party consortium has won the joint development partner (JDP) contract for the Kuala-Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Malaysia’s MyHSR Corp announced on Thursday (Feb 16).

Under the contract, the consortium – made up of WSP Engineering Malaysia, Mott MacDonald Malaysia and Ernst & Young Advisory Services – will provide project management support and technical advice on HSR systems and operations.

The consortium will also develop the technical and safety standards for the HSR. It will also help the joint project team, established by LTA and MyHSR, to prepare documents for the coming tenders relating to the joint aspects of the project.

“Following the commitment of the two governments through the bilateral agreement signing, the joint development partner appointment marks the start of a challenging yet exciting journey to bring the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR project to reality,” said MyHSR CEO Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal.

Other appointments for the project will be announced in due course, he added.

LTA chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping said: “With the collective expertise and extensive experience of the consortium in HSR projects internationally, MyHSR and LTA will be able to kick-start the preparation of upcoming joint tenders for this strategic project.”

WE SEEK BEST PLAYERS TO TAKE PART IN HSR PROJECT: KHAW

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan said the JDP will provide both countries with project management support and technical advice.

"This will be one of the largest railway tenders in the world. It has attracted global attention and we seek to get the best players to take part in this game-changing project," said Mr Khaw.



He added that the winning consortium's tagline - "Two nations, one journey" - is apt for the HSR project.

"The JDP tender attracted world-class bidders and both countries reached consensus in tender evaluation and selection, using an agreed price-quality framework. The same approach will apply for the AssetsCo and other tender evaluations: international contestability, objective and professional assessment based on price and quality," the minister said.

Singapore and Malaysia signed a bilateral agreement on the HSR in December last year. The 350km rail project, which is expected to cut travel time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to 90 minutes, is slated for completion in 2026.