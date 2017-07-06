Construction company and employee fined after concrete slab kills worker

SINGAPORE: A construction company and one of its project managers were fined after a concrete slab fell on a worker, killing him and injuring another worker.

Yong Xing Construction and project manager Zhong Jia Xiang were fined S$150,000 and S$40,000 respectively for failing to take adequate safety measures under the Workplace Safety and Health Act, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a media release on Thursday (Jul 6).

Construction workers Dewan Md Ratul and Sheikh Mohammed Sapan, along with four other co-workers, were manually excavating soil at a construction site at Sunview Way on Sep 19, 2015 when a 200mm-thick concrete slab collapsed from the underside of a box drain they were working under.

The slab struck Mr Dewan and Mr Sheikh Mohammed and both were taken to hospital, where Mr Dewan died from his injuries on the same day.

"Those sentenced today failed the six workers who were sent into an unsafe environment to carry out excavation works," said MOM's director of occupational safety and health inspectorate Chan Yew Kwong in the statement.

"The company and its project manager didn’t carry out their legal duties, leading to the accident which killed one worker and injuring (sic) another."

Mr Zhong had been aware that the concrete slab under the box drain could fall during excavation works, said Mr Chan.

The project manager had known that the concrete was supported only by soil, but assumed that it would only fall in small pieces while the ground was being excavated, and so told the workers to excavate the soil wearing only personal protective equipment.

"Despite this, he did not carry out a thorough risk assessment and put in place appropriate control measures to address the risk before sending the workers into the excavation works."

"Such an intervention would have avoided the tragic outcome of this entirely preventable accident," Mr Chan added.



"The MOM will not hesitate to prosecute companies and project managers that fail to ensure safety.”