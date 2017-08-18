Construction company fined S$156,000 for housing foreign workers in unhygienic quarters

SINGAPORE: A construction company has been fined S$156,000 for putting foreign workers up in rat-infested quarters among other offences.

The firm has also been barred from employing foreign workers, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday (Aug 18).

Kay Lim Construction and Trading pleaded guilty on Thursday to housing its foreign workers in temporary quarters with unhygienic living conditions, and abetting four other companies to house their foreign workers in the same quarters.

It had also pleaded guilty last month to charges of failing to update the housing addresses of foreign workers in the ministry's online database. This has to be done within five days of a change in accommodation.

Investigations showed that sometime around November 2015, the company housed 60 foreign workers in a construction site's temporary quarters at Commonwealth Avenue and Ghim Moh Link which were rat-infested. The workers were employed by Kay Lim and nine other companies, MOM said.

It also found that between March 2014 and September 2015, Kay Lim failed to update the housing addresses of 20 other foreign workers who had moved to a construction site's temporary quarters at Ang Mo Kio Street 44.

The ministry added that after the inspection, it immediately ordered Kay Lim to improve the hygiene and living conditions of all their existing temporary quarters at construction sites, and the company complied.

Kay Lim was convicted of 30 charges, with another 50 taken into consideration for sentencing.

"UNACCEPTABLE" TO COMPROMISE WORKERS' SAFETY, WELL-BEING: MOM

MOM reminded all employers of foreign workers on work permits to provide clean and safe accommodation for their workers.

"Although we have seen improvements in the foreign worker housing landscape, there continues to be employers who deliberately compromise workers’ safety and well-being. This is unacceptable and MOM will take these employers to task," said Ms Jeanette Har, director of the well-being department at the foreign manpower management division.

Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) chairman Yeo Guat Kwang said that the centre was "heartened" that stern actions have been taken against the company.

"It is the duty of employers of work permit holders to provide safe, sanitary and proper accommodations to their workers under the Singapore legislation," Mr Yeo added.

Employers who breach work pass conditions can be fined up to S$10,000 and jailed up to 12 months for each charge. They may also be banned from employing new foreign workers or refused work pass renewals for existing workers.

Mr Yeo said that the MWC will continue to work with the authorities and the dormitory industry association to further raise awareness of migrant worker housing standards among workers, employers and at the national level.

The ministry advised foreign workers who face issues with their housing conditions to bring the matter to the attention of their employers.

If their employers fail to make improvements to the living conditions, workers can seek advice and assistance from the MWC at +65 6536 2692 or report the matter to MOM at +65 6438 5122.

Members of the public can also report errant employers or refer foreign workers to MOM.