Construction firm director jailed for collecting kickbacks from foreign workers

SINGAPORE: The director of construction firm Yuan Chun Contractor has been jailed for collecting a total of S$3,650 from six foreign workers as a financial guarantee for their continued employment.

Yuan Shungao, 46, was charged with 21 counts under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. He was convicted at the State Courts last Thursday (Oct 19) and sentenced to six weeks’ jail.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) also imposed a ban on both Yuan and the company from employing foreign workers.

The case came to light after some of the affected workers approached MOM for assistance in February.

Investigations revealed that Yuan received a monthly sum of S$200 each from two foreign workers between March and July 2016. He also deducted S$150 monthly from another four foreign workers between April and July 2016.

Yuan had told some of the workers that their work passes would not be renewed if they did not pay up.



The money has since been returned to the affected workers following MOM’s intervention.

Yuan could have faced a fine of up to S$30,000 and/or up to two years’ jail per charge.

“Demanding kickbacks from foreign workers and threatening to cancel their work pass if they fail to pay is a serious offence,” said Mr Kandhavel Periyasamy, director of Employment Inspectorate at MOM’s Foreign Manpower Management division. “We will take stern action against persons or companies, including barring them from applying for new work passes and renewing their existing work passes. Workers should come forward to MOM early, so that we can investigate the employer and also provide assistance to the workers.”

