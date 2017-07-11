Construction firm fined S$250,000 after worker died in accident under Yio Chu Kang flyover

SINGAPORE: A construction company and one of its supervisors have been convicted and fined for failing to take adequate safety measures on site, resulting in the death of a worker two years ago.



The accident happened at a work site under the Yio Chu Kang Flyover on Sep 22, 2015. Four workers fell 6.4m to the ground when part of a platform they were walking on gave way. Three of the workers suffered fractures and contusions.

On Tuesday (Jul 11), Or Kim Peow Contractors and Victor Tan Kok Peng, a safety coordinator and site supervisor, were fined S$250,000 and S$12,000 respectively under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

According to a news release by the Manpower Ministry, investigations found that the company had failed to ensure that the platform the workers were on had been properly put up.

Tan, meanwhile, was convicted of assigning workers who were not adequately trained to erect the platform.

"This is a clear case of a company that does not take workplace safety seriously," said Mr Chan Yew Kwong, director of the Manpower Ministry's occupational safety and health inspectorate in a statement.



"As an approved scaffold contractor, the company did not have trained scaffold erectors to assemble the standing platform, nor were the workers under the immediate supervision of a scaffold supervisor," he added.

"There is no excuse for companies who fail to take ownership of workplace safety.”

The Land Transport Authority had said after the accident that the worker who died is from India, while the others are from Bangladesh. They were working on a project to widen the Yio Chu Kang flyover.



