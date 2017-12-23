Construction worker killed in accident along West Coast Highway

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man was killed in an accident after repairing a pothole on West Coast Highway.

Police said they were alerted at 4.49pm on Friday (Dec 22) to an accident involving two lorries and a truck along West Coast Highway, towards Jalan Buroh.

Photos posted on Facebook page Safety Watch - SG show a man lying on the road in a pool of blood, being attended to by paramedics.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the Indian national construction worker was repairing a pothole on the road, and there were two stationary vehicles - a lorry and a truck - at the site.



After the worker was done with repairs he cleared the safety cones and headed to the lorry.



However, another lorry drove into the back of the stationary truck, causing it to surge forward and hit the man.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the driver of the lorry did not know the other two vehicles were parked.

The man was found motionless and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, said police.

The driver of the lorry, a 51-year-old man, was taken conscious to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

