Construction worker on trial for raping tourist twice

SINGAPORE: A construction worker from Bangladesh is on trial for allegedly raping a Chinese tourist at a lodging house in Geylang last year.

Hossain Anowar, 32, faces two counts of rape for allegedly assaulting the 44-year-old woman twice in about two hours on Feb 29, 2016.

The victim was in Singapore to visit her husband, but had been alone in the room when Anowar knocked on the door at about 11am, brandishing a toothbrush.

The woman, who cannot be named due to a gag order, thought Anowar wanted some toothpaste, so went into the common toilet to get some.

Anowar followed her in and locked the door. He pulled the woman’s shorts and panties off and raped her, prosecutors Kavita Uthrapathy and Yvonne Poon said.

When Anowar unlocked the door and the woman tried to escape, he grabbed her and pulled her back into her room, where he raped her again, the prosecutors said.

As soon as Anowar left, the woman called her husband, who returned to the lodging house immediately. He called their landlord, who called the police.

The victim was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where a vaginal swab was taken. Anowar’s DNA was found on the swab, as well as on pieces of tissue paper the victim used to clean herself up after the rapes.

Anowar was arrested when he returned to the lodging house later that day.

The victim testified against Anowar in a closed-door hearing on Tuesday. Her husband is expected to take the stand on Wednesday.

For each count of rape, Anowar could face up to 20 years’ jail and caning.