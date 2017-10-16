More than 2,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized at Tuas checkpoint

SINGAPORE: 2,190 cartons and 202 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized from a Malaysian-registered prime mover at Tuas Checkpoint, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Monday (Oct 16).

At about 9.45pm on Friday, the 39-year-old Malaysian driver of the prime mover was stopped for further checks after officers noticed "anomalies" in the scanned image of the empty fuel bowser, ICA said.

The duty-unpaid cigarettes were concealed in a modified compartment at the base of the fuel bowser. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

Officers found the duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in a modified compartment at the base of the fuel bowser. The duty and goods and services tax evaded amounted to about S$171,500 and S$12,710 respectively.

"The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband," the agency said in a statement.

The same methods of concealment used by contraband smugglers may be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore, the ICA added.

