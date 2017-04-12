'Contraventions' noted in AHTC's financial statements for FY2015: MND

SINGAPORE: Several instances of non-compliance with the Town Councils Act and Town Councils Financial Rules were found by the auditor for the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC)'s FY2015 financial statements, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said.

In a media statement on Wednesday (Apr 12), MND said the contraventions included:

Failure to transfer funds into the bank account of the sinking fund in a timely manner, similar to observations made by the town council’s auditor;

Failure to ensure that all disbursement of money from the sinking fund were only for the purposes of meeting expenses or liabilities properly attributable to the sinking fund; and

Failure to include a debarment statement in the invitation for quotations or for tenders that no contract shall, in the absence of special reason, be awarded to a contractor if the contractor or any of its directors or employees have been debarred by the Government from participating in the same or all types of contracts.

The ministry also said it has presented AHTC's FY2015 audited financial statements to Parliament as required by the law after two rounds of amendments.



AHTC submitted its financial statements for FY2015 on Feb 24, six months after the deadline. Town council chairman Pritam Singh said the late submission was because AHTC called a public tender for internal auditor services but it did not receive any submissions from accounting firms in Singapore.

In the statement on Wednesday, MND said it wrote to AHTC after the statements were submitted to have several "reporting discrepancies" rectified, and the finalised statements were submitted on Apr 5.

"This is the fifth consecutive year that AHTC’s financial statements have been qualified by the town council’s external auditor. This year, the auditor has issued disclaimers in the areas of the town council’s opening balances, conservancy and service fees received in advance, payables and accrued expenses, as well as staff cost," the ministry said.